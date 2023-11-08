A 12-year-old Apple Valley girl died after she was struck by a van on Monday.

Journee Buchanan-Williams was in a crosswalk on State Highway 18 at Apple Valley Road a few minutes after 11 p.m. Monday night when she was hit by a white Ford Transit driven by 58-year-old Darren Rottino, also of Apple Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Buchanan-Williams “suffered major injuries” and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she “later succumbed to her injuries,” officials said.

Rottino was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S. Esparza at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

To remain anonymous, call WeTip at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.