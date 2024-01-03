Police and family are asking the public for help Wednesday in locating a 13-year-old girl who vanished in Los Angeles while on vacation with her family.

Valentina Morales Magana was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West 98th Street and Airport Boulevard in the Westchester neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department stated Wednesday morning.

The teen, who is vacationing from Mexico with her parents, does not have a phone or any relatives in the area and her family is concerned for her safety.

Valentina has not been seen since she was involved in an argument with her mother over make-up and left the area, police said.

Valentina stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information about Valentina’s whereabouts was asked to contact Pacific Juvenile Detective Bruce O’Brian at 310-482-6366. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.