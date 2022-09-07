The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old girl who is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman in San Pedro two weeks ago.

The unidentified girl, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, the LAPD said in a news release.

In the 300 block of West 1st Street on Aug. 23, the girl took a gun out of her backpack and shot the woman and boy, who were later treated at a local hospital and released, police said.

At the time, witnesses and police indicated that the incident may have begun with an argument about a romantic relationship.

One witness told KTLA last month that she heard “a lot of screaming, a lot of shouting, talking about ‘come out, do something’” before the “madness” of gunfire.

The accused shooter has been booked into Eastlake Juvenile Hall, police said, and her case was expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Chris Lindberg at 310-726-7891.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to lacrimestoppers.org.