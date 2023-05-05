Yzabella Perez is seen in a photo posted on a GoFundMe page on May 4, 2023.

A 17-year-old girl who was shot in Yucaipa last weekend has died, authorities announced Friday.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. April 29 along the 34000 Block of Princeton Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl, identified as Yzabella Perez, and an 18-year-old man were parked on the street when someone shot at their vehicle, officials said.

Both victims were struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Yzabella succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, officials said.

In a GoFundMe created to help her family with funeral expenses, Yzabella was described as a “loving daughter, sister and friend that had a smile that could light up a room.”

“She had big dreams and a bright future that was tragically cut short,” the fundraising page read.

No arrests have been made in the case, and no additional information about the incident have been released.