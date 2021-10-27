Girl arrested after stabbing victim multiple times in Santa Monica: Police

A girl was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person multiple times in Santa Monica Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon radio call around 11:40 p.m., in the area of 5th Street and Broadway, the Santa Monica Police Department said in a news release. Comments on the call indicated someone stabbed a person with a knife and fled the scene.

Multiple police units and a forensics team were dispatched, along with the Santa Monica Fire Department for medical assistance.

The victim was alert, although stabbed multiple times, and was able to provide a description of the suspect, police said.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and located the suspect a few blocks away.

A female juvenile was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. The girl, who has not been identified, was taken to a juvenile detention center, pending charges.

The victim was in stable condition Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451 or the Santa Monica Department’s 24-hour watch commander line at 310-458-8427.