Ema Macias, a girl born at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2010 weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces, celebrated her tenth birthday in Santa Ana on Saturday.

KTLA was there when she was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange 10 years ago.

Chris Wolfe reports from Santa Ana for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 10, 2020.