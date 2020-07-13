Girl, boy sought in deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Harbor Gateway: LAPD

Investigators have released few details after a Saturday afternoon shooting that they said left a 15-year-old girl dead in Harbor Gateway, only saying that police were looking for two young minors involved in the case.

The incident happened at 14114 S. Vermont Ave. around 12:15 p.m. on July 11, said Sgt. Grasso with LAPD’s Southeast division. A strip mall with a grocery store and other businesses are located at that address, which is between Rosecrans Avenue and 135th Street.

Hours after the victim was shot, Grasso said officers were searching for a girl who’s 12 to 15 years old and a boy who’s 10 to 12 years old.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA it could not disclose the victim’s identity, and that her body had not been released to the county coroner from the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

LAPD said it did not expect to release further details about the incident until at least Monday.