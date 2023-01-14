Video shows emergency crews rescuing a woman in Laguna Hills who was trapped under rushing waters amid Saturday’s storm.

Crews received calls of a person hanging onto a tree inside a creek bed among rapidly moving water around 3:28 p.m., said the Orange County Fire Authority.

Multiple swift water rescue teams responded to the 24400 block of Christina Court with air and ground units.

Video from OCFA shows a rescue helicopter carrying a dangling crew member. The crew member was able to grasp the victim, carrying her into the air before landing safely on the ground.

No serious injuries were reported and the young adult was reunited with her family once they landed.

On Saturday, the NWS issued a flood advisory for Los Angeles County as Southern California will likely see several days of rain from two distinct storms striking the coast.

A second storm headed to the Pacific Coast will bring more rain from Sunday through Tuesday.

Strong waves and rip currents will continue this week, providing dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Those heading to the beach should stay back from the water’s edge and off any coastal rocks.

Anyone heading outside should be aware of hazardous driving conditions including fallen rocks and debris on roads. Debris flow is especially pronounced in recent burn areas.