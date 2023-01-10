Molly Sheridan (C)age 13, and her sister Edie, age 5, sell Girl Scout cookies in Chicago on Feb. 19, 2017. (NOVA SAFO/AFP via Getty Images)

Thin Mints, Samoas and other Girl Scout cookies will be back in season beginning in January.

The Girl Scout Cookie season for the Greater Los Angeles area will return on Jan. 29, a news release said.

The organization offers multiple ways for Angelenos to buy their favorite cookie, rather it be in person or online.

Important Dates for Girl Scout Cookie Season

Jan. 17: Participating Girl Scout troops will begin to set up their cookie businesses and take orders

Jan. 29: Girl Scouts will personally deliver cookies to local customers who placed an order

Feb. 10: people can use the Cookie Finder website to locate the closest Girl Scout Cookie booth near them

Feb. 27: The Girl Scout Cookie Finder website will begin taking online orders

Customers who live outside the Greater L.A. area can visit the Girl Scout website to see when troops near them will start selling cookies.

The national Girl Scout Cookie season lasts until April.

Money from the cookie sales will be used to support service projects, travel and summer camp opportunities for young girls within the organization, a news release said.