Savanna Graziano is seen in a photo provided by the Fontana Police Department on Sept. 26, 2022.

A 15-year-old girl fatally shot by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies during a shootout involving her father Tuesday returned gunfire during the standoff, the sheriff said.

“Based on the information, evidence suggests that Savanna Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies,” Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus said in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation has been referred to the California Department of Justice based on the totality of the events leading up to the death of the teen and her father, who was wanted in the killing of his estranged wife.

Dicus did not elaborate on what led them to the determination, and indicated that if the California DOJ assumes the investigation, any additional information will be released by them.

