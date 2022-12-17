A handgun is shown in a file image. (Credit: Moment via Getty Images)

A 15-year-old girl was shot by another teen who police say was playing with a gun in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Chavez told KTLA.

Investigators said the teenage victim was standing near a boy, also 15, who was playing with a handgun when it went off.

The gunfire apparently hit both teens, Chavez said.

The unidentified girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The boy who fired the gun is still being sought, Chavez said.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter.