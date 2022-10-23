The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested.

The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton.

Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He’s been identified only as a man in his 20s.

A woman at the scene who authorities believe is the man’s girlfriend was taken into custody and is expected to be charged for the man’s murder.

No additional information was released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LACrimestoppers.org.