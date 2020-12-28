‘Gives us hope’: Pasadena firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccine

Dozens of Pasadena first responders received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“We just provided them with as much information as possible and let them make their own decisions,” Batallion Chief Tim Sell said.

Pasadena firefighters typically prepare for the Tournament of Roses Parade during this time. This year, the crew is instead taking the first steps toward getting back to normal.

California’s early COVID-19 vaccine batches are slated for high-risk individuals such as health workers.

“Getting the vaccine gives us hope for the future and for next year,” Sell said.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 10 on Dec. 28, 2020.