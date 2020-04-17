Glassell Park residents celebrate medical workers in nightly tribute

Residents in one Glassell Park neighborhood have been coming out recently to celebrate the work being done by the nation’s medical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video shot Wednesday by David Lopez and shared with KTLA, residents on West Avenue 30 can be heard shouting as they take turns banging on pots and pans.

“Cheering for our medical staff and our front-liners in the medical field,” Lopez says in the video.

The celebration takes place every night at 8 p.m. and continues for about 5 minutes, he said.