Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. County officials provide update on coronavirus pandemic
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1

Glassell Park residents celebrate medical workers in nightly tribute

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Residents in one Glassell Park neighborhood have been coming out recently to celebrate the work being done by the nation’s medical personnel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video shot Wednesday by David Lopez and shared with KTLA, residents on West Avenue 30 can be heard shouting as they take turns banging on pots and pans.

“Cheering for our medical staff and our front-liners in the medical field,” Lopez says in the video.

The celebration takes place every night at 8 p.m. and continues for about 5 minutes, he said.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter