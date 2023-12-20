A Glendale man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his car in Shadow Hills Tuesday night.

Arvien Atakhanian, 28, was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 in the 10000 block of Sunland Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. when he hit a pedestrian, then fled the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Atakhanian was booked into the Van Nuys Jail on a count of felony hit-and-run. No information on bail or a future court date was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Otrosina at 818-644-8033 or Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117.

During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.