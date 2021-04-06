Glendale barber arrested after confessing to groping longtime client: Police

Rey Domingo is seen in an undated photo released by Glendale police on April 6, 2021.

A Glendale barber was arrested last week after admitting to police that he groped a client, officials said Tuesday.

Just before 9 p.m. on March 2, an officer was contacted regarding a sexual battery that had just occurred at a hair salon on the 100 block of South Artsakh Avenue, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.

An investigation found that a man went to the salon with a 5 p.m. appointment to get his haircut by a barber who he’d gone to for years. After the cut, the barber offered the man a massage, which he had never offered before, according to the news release.

During the massage, the barber allegedly touched the client’s genitalia even though the man explicitly told him not to, police said.

The man pulled away, paid for his haircut and left the salon.

A Glendale detective conducted an investigation and got a confession from the barber about the incident, according to the department.

Around 3 p.m. on April 1, 61-year-old Rey Domingo of Glendale was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery.

Glendale police are still investigating Domingo and any possible such incidences in relation to him. If you have been or know someone who has been a victim of sexual assault by Domingo, police urge you to call the department’s Assaults Bureau at 818-548-3106. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.