Glendale curfew warning accidentally sent to all of L.A. County; countywide curfew is still 6 p.m.

A pair of conflicting alerts were sent to Los Angeles County cellphones on June 1, 2020.

Authorities say a 5 p.m. curfew alert was sent in error after a pair of conflicting warnings sewed confusion across Los Angeles County.

A message sent at about 3:34 p.m. reading “Curfew now 5pm-6am” came from officials in Glendale and was inadvertently pushed to cellphones countywide. No location or further details were given.

It quickly followed another alert just before 3:30 p.m., stating L.A. County’s curfew would be in effect 6 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed that county’s curfew will still go into effect at 6 p.m. Glendale’s curfew will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Curfews have been issued across the county since Saturday evening, after anger over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd erupted into violence that police struggled to control.

Those who don’t adhere to the L.A. County curfew order can face fines up to $1,000, up to six months in prison, or both.

The order does not apply to first responders, people traveling to or from work, those living on the streets and anyone seeking medical treatment.

Correction: This post has been updated to correctly reflect the times the alerts were sent.

🚨A countywide curfew is now in effect from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Other cities may issue their own stricter curfew orders. @CityofBevHills, @MyGlendale, @LongBeachCity and @santamonicacity have issued stricter curfews at this time. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MFzFyabqIT — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) June 1, 2020

We are issuing a Glendale-specific curfew that will be in place tonight, starting at 5:00 p.m. June 1st and lasting through 6:00 a.m. June 2nd. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we take proactive measures to protect our community. pic.twitter.com/I4FbgIbeji — City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) June 1, 2020