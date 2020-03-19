Glendale firefighters offer to deliver groceries, medicine to residents confined by coronavirus

With a list in hand Spencer Hammond was winding his way through Glendale’s Pacific Food Mart on Wednesday, quickly filling up a basket with grocery items such as eggs, milk and toilet paper.

But the firefighter-paramedic wasn’t buying the items for himself or his co-workers at the Glendale Fire Department — he was shopping for a resident.

Hammond was one of 40 firefighters at the department who have stepped up to help buy and deliver groceries as well as other essential items to city residents who are now housebound because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it’s just in our nature as a fire department, we’re always looking to help people and solve a problem,” he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

If you are a senior, or individual with high risk exposure to the Corona Virus residing in Glendale and unable to leave your home for food, medications or other special needs, we ask that you please call us at (818) 548-4814 from 8:00 am- 5:00 pm Monday-Friday. pic.twitter.com/mD5JziCMaJ — Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) March 18, 2020