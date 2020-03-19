Breaking News
Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law
Glendale firefighters offer to deliver groceries, medicine to residents confined by coronavirus

Local News

Glendale Firefighter-Paramedic Spencer Hammond delivers groceries to 64-year-old Jim Rohrig in this undated photo. (Credit: Raul Roa/Glendale News-Press)

With a list in hand Spencer Hammond was winding his way through Glendale’s Pacific Food Mart on Wednesday, quickly filling up a basket with grocery items such as eggs, milk and toilet paper.

But the firefighter-paramedic wasn’t buying the items for himself or his co-workers at the Glendale Fire Department — he was shopping for a resident.

Hammond was one of 40 firefighters at the department who have stepped up to help buy and deliver groceries as well as other essential items to city residents who are now housebound because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think it’s just in our nature as a fire department, we’re always looking to help people and solve a problem,” he said.

