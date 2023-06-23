Suspects Jerald Zaroukian and Guadalupe Reyna in 2023 photos from the Glendale Police Department.

Suspects wanted for a food truck stabbing that left two people hospitalized in Glendale were arrested Thursday following an hours-long standoff.

The suspects were identified as Jerald Zaroukian, 23, from Northridge, and Guadalupe Reyna, 28, from Bakersfield, by the Glendale Police Department.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of West Broadway around 11 p.m.

Armed with knives, the two suspects approached a food truck before a fight broke out shortly after, police said. During the scuffle, an unidentified victim was stabbed. A nearby customer tried to intervene and was also stabbed by the suspects, authorities said.

The men fled the scene before police arrived. Both victims were both transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once officers positively identified the suspects, they tracked the men to a home in Northridge. A SWAT team was called in as the men refused to evacuate the residence.

Following several hours of negotiations, both suspects eventually surrendered to the police.

During the arrest, officials discovered one of the suspects, Zaroukian, had previously been arrested by Glendale officers and he was on probation at the time.

The victims were released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries on Friday night. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale Police at 818-548-4911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.