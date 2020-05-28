Glendale Galleria reopens with new safety measures

The Glendale Galleria on Thursday reopened to the public with new safety measures after being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but only a fraction of the stores and restaurants are open.

The reopening comes after Los Angeles County allowed in-store shopping to resume this week. The galleria joins L.A. County Westfield malls and the Citadel Outlets in Commerce in announcing reopening measures.

The Glendale mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, officials said.

New implementations include hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, “frequent and intense cleaning,” social distancing measures and employees will be required to wear face coverings.

“We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time,” mall officials said on Galleria’s website.

More detailed safety measures at the mall are available here.

The food court seating area at the mall will remain closed until dining restrictions are further eased by the state, but some restaurants in the mall will be open to customers.

In addition, valet services, play areas, stroller rentals and mall-operated carousels will not be available.

For a full list of businesses that are operating inside the galleria starting Thursday, click here.