Glendale Galleria sets up outdoor dining in parking garage

Outdoor dining set up at the parking garage in Glendale Galleria is seen on July 27, 2020.

Glendale Galleria has set up tables and chairs in its parking garage as dining inside restaurants remains prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our mall team has gotten creative so our guests can experience a small sense of normalcy and have a meal in a safe, distanced way,” Lindsay Kahn, a public relations representative, said Monday.

While much of the popular Glendale mall has been closed since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shutdown order earlier this month, Kahn said dining tenants are open. Those are in addition to department stores with an exterior entrance and other businesses deemed essential.

City officials on June 2 authorized the “Al Fresco Glendale Program,” which lets local restaurants submit an application to extend their outdoor dining in public and private spaces, including parking lots and sidewalks.

The city of L.A. has a similar program.

Other businesses such as hair salons and barbershops across California have also been allowed to operate outdoors as closures prompted by rising cases take a financial toll on employers and workers.

As of Monday, L.A. County has reported about 40% of all COVID-19 cases in the state.