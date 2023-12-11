A Glendale man was arrested in connection with a violent, racially-fueled attack on street vendors.

The suspect was identified as Emanuel Gulakian, 36, by the Glendale Police Department.

On Nov. 1, officers responded to a disturbance near Sonora Avenue and San Fernando Road at around 11:45 p.m.

The victims, who are street vendors, told police Gulakian had approached them and “unleashed a barrage of racial slurs and profanity toward them.”

The victims are of Hispanic heritage, police said.

The suspect then found large pieces of concrete nearby and began throwing them at the victims. Some of the concrete pieces were as large as softballs.

Concrete pieces as large as softballs were thrown by the suspect during a racially-fueled attack on Glendale street vendors on Nov. 1, 2023. (Glendale Police Department)

Emanuel Gulakian, 36, in a photo from the Glendale Police Department.

One person was struck by the concrete, while parts of the victims’ street vending machine were damaged during the attack.

“Throughout the altercation, the suspect continued to spew racial slurs, perpetuating an atmosphere of hate and violence,” authorities said.

Arriving officers located the suspect in the area and took him into custody. He was charged with a hate crime as well as battery and assault on the victims.

The victim who was struck by the concrete pieces reported minor injuries.

“The Glendale Police Department reaffirms its commitment to upholding justice and ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members,” police said. “Acts of hate and violence have no place in our city or our society, and we remain steadfast in our efforts to foster an environment of inclusivity and respect for all.