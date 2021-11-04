Glendale man arrested after following 15 year-old girl, trying to kiss her: Police

Maynor Alexander Ixtamer is seen in a booking photo released by the Glendale Police Department on Nov. 3, 2021.

A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and then released after allegedly following a 15-year-old girl onto a public bus and attempting to kiss her, officials announced.

Maynor Alexander Ixtamer watched the girl, who was dressed in her school uniform, get onto the Metro 90 bus in Los Angeles near 1st and Hill streets, and proceeded to follow her onto the bus and sit next to her, the Glendale Police Department said in a community safety bulletin.

Ixtamer then followed the minor off at her exit in Glendale, went after her to her school and tried to kiss her, according to police.

Detectives spoke to Ixtamer, who they say admitted to changing buses when he saw the girl and to previously dating underage girls, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance for making sexual advances toward a minor, officials said.

The department attempted to obtain a bail hold on him, but was not granted one, according to the community safety bulletin.

Anyone who believes they or their child has communicated with Ixtamer is asked to call Glendale police at 818-548-4911.

