Glendale man gets 12 years in prison in DUI crash that killed his 2 teen passengers in Winnetka

Cesar and Louis Perez appear in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page set up on Nov. 17, 2019.

A man who was driving under the influence when he crashed into parked cars in Winnetka last year, killing his two teen passengers, pleaded no contest to charges in connection to the case, officials announced Wednesday.

Pablo Roman Trujillo Carrasco, 21, of Glendale entered his plea Tuesday to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Nov. 17, 2019, when Carrasco lost control of his Chevrolet truck and slammed into two parked cars, which caused his vehicle to flip over, near the corner of Parthenia Street and Sunny Brae Avenue in the Winnetka neighborhood of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.

Carrasco was hospitalized after complaining of pain, while his two passengers — siblings Cesar Perez, 19, and Louis Perez, 16 — were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Carrasco was later arrested on suspicion of murder after he was released from the hospital, police said. No other people were injured.

After entering his pleas Tuesday, Carrasco was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Carrasco’s relationship with the brothers is unclear, but police previously said the group had just come from a quinceañera when the crash happened.

Louis and Cesar both attended Canoga Park High School and were members of the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley. Cesar had gone on to attend Pierce College.

According to a GoFundMe page that’s raising money for their family, Cesar was helping their mother raise his six siblings and paid for most of the family’s expenses.