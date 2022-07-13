Three men were arrested after officers discovered weapons and ammunition during a traffic stop in Glendale on Saturday, police said.

Glendale police provided this photo of a handgun they say was among the weapons seized on July 9, 2022.

Just after midnight, officers stopped a car near Chevy Chase Drive and Colorado Street, and they discovered the driver, 19-year-old Alex Osegueda of Los Angeles, did not have a valid driver’s license, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.

After Osegueda and his two passengers, 18-year-old transient Erick Hernandez and 22-year-old Glendale resident Uziel Hernandez-Mendoza, got out of the car, police found two loaded handguns and a green-tipped rifle round — which could indicate armor-piercing capabilities — on Hernandez’s person, police said.

Another loaded gun was found in the car, police added.

All three men faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and Osegueda will also be charged with driving without a license, police said.