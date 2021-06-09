Glendale officers on leave after video shows them punching, kicking man suspected of theft at mall

Four Glendale police officers were placed on administrative leave after video captured a struggle between them and a person suspected of theft at the mall, officials said Wednesday.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a theft occurring inside a store in the Glendale Galleria, according to a news release from the Glendale Police Department.

The officers, some of whom were in plainclothes while the others were in uniform, found the person suspected of theft inside the Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

“While attempting to detain the suspect, a struggle ensued and force was used by the officers,” the department said in a statement.

Video that was circulated on social media shows the four officers holding the man down, while two of them punch him and another kicks him in the face.

The man was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and resisting an officer by force, according to Glendale police, and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

The four officers who were involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted, the department said Wednesday.

“Glendale Police Officers are held to a high standard and we work hard to maintain the trust of our community,” the department said. “We take these types of incidents very seriously. Appropriate actions will be taken following the investigation.”

The department is seeking additional witnesses who were inside the Glendale Galleria Mall or inside Dick’s Sporting Goods during the time of the incident and can provide additional information to assist with the investigation. Those who witnessed it in person, or have additional video of the incident, are encouraged to call 818-548-4911.