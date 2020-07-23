Glendale approves up to $2,000 fine for those not wearing face masks in public

A sign displayed on the door tells the client that the shop is closed due to coronavirus amid the COVID- 19 pandemic, May 4, 2020, in Glendale, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

People in Glendale must wear a face covering in public or they will face a steep fine, beginning with the first offense, officials announced this week.

The Glendale City Council on Tuesday affirmed the imposition of fines for those who do not comply with the city’s public order, which was originally issued on April 10, to wear a face covering when outside of their household and in public.

In a statement, officials said Glendale “continues to take an aggressive approach to the fight against COVID-19 by enacting strict measures for the use of facial coverings.”

Under the new order, the first offense will result in a $400 fine, the second a $1,000 fine and $2,000 for a third offense. The fines are the same for businesses.

Glendale businesses are allowed to refuse service to anyone who does not wear a face covering or who fails to comply with social distancing. Businesses must also take all reasonable steps to ensure those in line or entering their business wear a mask and comply with physical distancing requirements.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the Glendale City Council affirmed the imposition of fines for those who do not comply with the Public Order to wear a face covering. Read more: https://t.co/1CDSSBqtzI#MyGlendale pic.twitter.com/iRTqjI1R7n — City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) July 23, 2020

In Glendale face coverings must be worn when a person is outside their household, except for the following:

You are alone or with household members only.

Children under the age of 2.

Children with breathing problems.

Individuals with certain disabilities engaging in the permitted activities are exempt from wearing face coverings if they adopt social distancing requirements and follow all governmental directives and the Los Angeles County Public Health protocols.

If face covering creates a risk related to work activity under federal, state or local laws, or workplace regulations.

By anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.

Indoors, provided that there is at least six feet of space and others are not likely to be in the same space for a few days

Outdoors — provided that you are alone or with household members only — when nobody else is within 30 feet. Individuals must keep masks visible and ready to cover mouth and nose when others are within 30 feet.

When a person is alone in a private office or area that is not shared and not likely to be visited by others without prior warning.

When in a vehicle and either alone or with other members of the same household, unless they must lower their windows for any purpose such as to interact with first responders, food service workers or others outside their household.

Face coverings have been required in Los Angeles County since May 14. Other Southern California cities, including Manhattan Beach and Costa Mesa, recently imposed similar fines in an effort to get more people to comply.

Glendale residents and businesses can pick up free lawn signs and retail signage to help inform friends, neighbors and customers about the city’s face mask requirement. The signs are available for pickup at Glendale City Hall, located at 613 E. Broadway, at the back entrance, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents who have concerns about anyone not wearing face coverings, or businesses that are not following the mandatory protocols, can call the Glendale COVID-19 hotline at 818-548-3301.