As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies, so does the need for humanitarian aid.

“It’s medical supplies, military supplies, baby food. We need baby food very badly because a lot of the women are not able to feed their kids,” said volunteer Borislav Alexandrov.

Alexandrov, who is from Ukraine, is helping coordinate donated items by the truckload from a warehouse in Glendale.



“It’s hard to see the place where you grew up and how beautiful it was and to see now that it is destroyed for no reason,” he said.

The most important items are separated out and sent to LAX first.

“First aid kits for military, things like that. Quick cloth is one of the things we’re asking for because it stops the bleeding if they get shot,” he said.

Alexandrov partners with the freight company Meest, which shifted almost all of its business from business cargo to humanitarian aid after the invasion.

Yet Alexandrov notes that his shipping expenses are “a lot,” and he’s asking for donations to help defray the costs.

Donations can be made to Mission of Mercy, a California-based nonprofit that sends supplies to Ukraine.

Other volunteers said they help out because they’re worried about friends and family back in Ukraine.

“I’m worried about my family. I’m worried about my friends. I’m worried about every single life that is there and in danger,” said Stella Ezros.

Ezros’ family is still in the capital city of Kyiv.

“This is our front here… support they’re getting … Ukrainians are peaceful people and they are just trying to preserve what is theirs. They want their independency. They want to live independently in a democratic way,” she said.