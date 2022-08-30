The Glendale Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday that they are investigating a series of “distraction thefts” that have occurred in the city since June, including one that was captured on video.

The suspects, who police say target older adults who wear visible jewelry, approach the victims, initially asking for directions.

When the victim starts talking with them, the suspects then attempt to give them hug, but instead, use that close contact to take the victim’s jewelry, police say.

The department said the suspects, who are between the ages of 20 and 80, usually frequent public areas, like grocery stores and residential areas. In most cases, a male will drive an SUV while a female passenger carries out the theft.

The police department released video and photos of the suspects and shared advice so people can avoid becoming victims:

Walk in groups

Refrain from wearing jewelry on casual outings

Be aware of your surroundings

Look out for vehicles and people who seem to be following someone or just maybe out of place.

As usual, those who see suspicious activity should report the incident by calling 911 or 818-548-4911.