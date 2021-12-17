Glendale robbery might be another follow-home incident

A robbery in Glendale is potentially one of the latest incidents in a string of follow-home robberies in Southern California, according to the Glendale Police Department.

A man, whose identity has not been released, was robbed at about 5:15 p.m. as he got out of a rideshare vehicle in front of his home in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue, according to Sgt. Christian Hauptmann.

Two male robbers approached the man, who was alone, and held him at gunpoint as they took his phone, jewelry and personal items, Hauptmann said.

The robbers took off running, and the victim did not see if they got into a vehicle, Hauptmann added.

Though the investigation is ongoing and the incident’s status as a follow-home robbery cannot yet be confirmed, Hauptmann said it preliminarily sounds like it was a follow-home robbery.