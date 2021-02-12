Glendale teacher arrested on suspicion of child molestation

A longtime teacher in Glendale has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation, officials announced Friday.

Brett Mohr was arrested Feb. 1 after Los Angeles Police Department officials received allegations of inappropriate conduct by Mohr involving students.

The incidents allegedly occurred while Mohr worked at Glendale Adventist Academy, where he has been employed since 1998, police said.

No further details about the allegations have been released.

Mohr has been charged with multiple felony counts, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about the suspect or the alleged incidents can call the LAPD, Juvenile Division at 818-374-5415.