Glendale teachers and parents push for testing, outdoor masking before school board vote on vaccine mandate

The Glendale Unified School District Board of Education is considering a vaccine mandate for all employees on Tuesday evening.

In the lead-up to the discussion, approximately 100 parents and staff members protested outside district headquarters in favor of mandatory COVID-19 testing and a requirement that all students and staffers wear masks while outside.

The school district already has an indoor mask mandate in place.

“These kids climb all over each other,” teacher and parent Laura Kellogg said. “You can walk by any elementary campus. They’re outside. They’re breathing in each other’s faces.”

Classes resumed in person 10 days ago, and there are 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 34 campuses.

Potential exposure to the virus has sent approximately 4,300 more students home to quarantine, but school officials say they’re simply being cautious.

“Quarantine doesn’t mean you’re sick. It means you’re taking care of yourself and your community,” said Vivian Ekchian, GUSD superintendent. “So quarantine is a good thing.”

