The City of Glendale is warning of possible rolling blackouts due to the extreme heat this weekend, and perhaps beyond.

“Without major conservation efforts during the week of scorching temperatures, GWP may be forced to implement rolling power outages to its customers starting Sunday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 6 for approximately one hour at a time,” Glendale Water & Power said in a news release Friday morning.

Utility managers say GWP is taking steps to ensure reliable power remains interrupted while encouraging customers to conserve, particularly during periods of peak use.

Temperatures were expected to soar into the high 90s and low triple-digits across the Los Angeles area Friday as the Southland endures a prolonged heat wave.

Glendale was forecast to hit 99 degrees Friday.

To help conserve energy during the heat wave, GWP customers are asked to do the following:

Limit appliance use during peak hours of the day. Use them in the early morning hours or after 8:00 p.m.

Adjust air conditioning thermostats to 78 when home and set thermostats to 80 degrees when not home, keeping in mind the health of family members and pets.

Charge your electrical vehicles after 9 p.m. Click here for information regarding GWP’s Off-Peak EV Charging Rebate Program.

Run pool pumps earlier in the morning. Ensure they are not running between 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Use a ceiling fan instead of the AC whenever possible. Remember fans cool people, not rooms.

Close all curtains and blinds to keep out direct sunlight and keep your home cool.

Make sure all HVAC vents are clean and filters have been replaced.

Turn off lights in rooms that are not in use.

Use LEDs wherever possible since they don’t give off heat and are more efficient.

Air dry dishes to avoid using the dishwasher.

Keep refrigerators full since a full one uses less energy. Don’t open the refrigerator during outages.

Unplug “energy vampires” – cell phone chargers, DVD players, microwave ovens, and other appliances with digital clocks that use energy even when turned off or in sleep mode.

When possible, businesses should shift power-intensive work processes to morning or evening hours