Glendora brothers play against each other at USC, UCLA rivalry game

Two Glendora brothers are playing against each other during the UCLA and USC rivalry game at the Rose Bowl Saturday.

Tyler Vaughns is a wide receiver and a senior at USC, while his brother JonJon Vaughns is a freshman linebacker at UCLA. Saturday marked their first appearance together at the crosstown rivalry.

Their mother, wearing a face covering that featured both Trojans and Bruins insignia, says she usually finds a spot in the bleachers in the middle of the field so both her sons could see her cheering them on.

This year, the game is being played without an audience because of the coronavirus pandemic and the mother is disappointed she won’t be able to be there for them in person. But that’s not stopping her from watching.

“They’re gonna feel me yelling from the couch,” the proud mother said.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 12, 2020.