Glendora wants $36K reimbursement for city response to ‘mansion party’ from homeowner, promoter

The city of Glendora wants reimbursement for costs it incurred when officials responded to an Aug. 22 house party that violated health department orders, authorities said Monday.

Officials said they planned to seek $17,909.44 each from a party promoter and the owner of 1120 E. Sierra Madre Ave. for an event that was advertised on Instagram as the “100 Summers Mansion Party.” Many of those who packed the building were not wearing facial coverings, as seen in an Instagram post by the party promoter who goes by the handle @iamkingbell.

Staffers “tabulated the time expense relative to both the preparation and the handling of the nuisance location,” a city statement said.

The house has appeared on rental sites such as Airbnb, vacationrenter.com and VRBO, according to the Glendora Police Department. Neighbors called the authorities earlier on the day of the party, and city employees worked throughout the day to to reach the promoter and homeowner, police said.

Officers responded to the house when the party appeared to be happening as planned, according to police. They ultimately arrested one person on a misdemeanor bench warrant, ticketed five people for vehicle code violations, had one car impounded, and issued 19 parking tickets, the Police Department said.

In addition to reimbursing the city, the party organizer, only identified by authorities as Mr. Bell in the city statement, faced $1,900 in fines.

The city on Monday also announced that a court approved its application for a temporary restraining order banning the homeowner from offering the property as a short-term rental until a further hearing on the city’s complaint on Sept. 30.

The promoter did not show up in court on Monday, according to officials. But in an Instagram post on Friday, he apologized to the Police Department and the city of Glendora for the event.

Bell said masks were required at the party, and that they were provided to people who did not have them. The party promoter will donate a portion of his proceeds to “a mental therapy support group for my community,” he said.

“I wanted to uplift my community with something I knew would bring them joy,” the post said. “Since March we have had to not only isolate ourselves due to COVID, we had to watch others in our community fight against systemic racism. Saturday was supposed to be a day of happiness to ease the mental health of the members of the community.”