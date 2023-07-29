The Glendale Fire Department is getting creative with their brush fire prevention strategy.

According to a release from Glendale FD, more than 300 goats will work through a designated area eating invasive grass and dried brush on Saturday in an effort to stop wildfires before they start.

“For the third year, the Department is investing in unconventional fire prevention methods by contracting out Fire Grazers to keep the goats grazing on city parcels,” Glendale FD said in a release.

Fire officials have identified a 491,793.44 square foot patch of land surrounding Idlewood Canyon as a High Fire Hazard Area. (Glendale Fire Department)

Brush fire season, according to the Glendale Fire Department, runs from October through December.