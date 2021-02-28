Golden Globe leaders vow to add diverse voices

Signs for the 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards are seen at The Rainbow Room on Feb. 28, 2021, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

The leaders of the organization that gives out the Golden Globes is vowing change, and diversity, after reports that the group has no Black voting members.

Early in the Globes ceremony on Sunday night, three senior leaders of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association took the stage and said they would do better.

Vice President Helen Hoehne said “we recognize we have our own work to do” and, “We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

Board chair Meher Tatna said, “We need to insure that all under-represented communities get a seat at our table, and we are going to make that happen.”

HFPA president Ali Sar says that “means creating an environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception,” and “we look forward to a more diverse future.”

In stories in the run-up to the show, the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times reported that the HFPA’s membership of 87 journalists includes no Black voters.