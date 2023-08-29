A person is dead after they crashed while driving a golf cart in La Quinta Monday evening.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just after 6 p.m. at Trilogy Parkway and Desert Rose Drive, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, but the unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision,” officials said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Moore at 760-863-8990.