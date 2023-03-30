Just in time for Opening Day, an exhibit showing a prototype gondola that could transport fans to Dodger Stadium is back on display at the ballpark’s parking lot.

A cabin of the proposed gondola is displayed at Parking Lot H at Chavez Ravine.

The proposal from the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit has been met with controversy since it was first introduced.

The company says it can transport up to 10,000 per hour, will reduce pollution and traffic and will take fans from Union Station to Dodger Stadium in just minutes.

A KTLA map shows the proposed gondola line over Chinatown.

The gondola would be built above Chinatown, something community members say would lead to even more gentrification and congestion.

Protestors are planning to gather at the stadium to rally against the proposal Thursday afternoon.

David Grannis, the executive director of Zero Emissions Transit also behind the project, said they can work together with the city and community organizations to make sure the proposal is a home run for everyone.

The gondola could become a reality by 2027 or early 2028, and it would be free for anyone with a game-day ticket.