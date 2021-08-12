‘Good Samaritan cowboy’ helps corral bull taking casual stroll on 15 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga

It’s not unusual to see traffic in Southern California — but it’s rare when the cause of it is an animal.

Yet that’s exactly what happed in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday night when a bull was found “casually waltzing” up the 15 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident began when the bull jumped out of his trailer on the northbound 15 just south of Baseline Road, CHP officials said in a Facebook post.

Officers responded and found the bull, named “Ferdinand,” taking a leisurely stroll in the middle of the roadway.

All northbound lanes were shut down around 8 p.m. while officials tried to figure out how to corral the large animal, according to Caltrans.

Meanwhile, the apparently hungry bull stayed “near the vegetation because it tastes good,” prompting officials to keep the lanes shut down because it wasn’t known “when the animal will stop eating grass,” the agency said in a series of tongue-in-cheek tweets.

Eventually, a man described as a “good Samaritan cowboy” helped officers lasso the bull, according to CHP.

Once safely recovered, Ferdinand was reunited with his owner and officials fully reopened the lanes.

The entire situation unfolded in less than an hour, according to Caltrans.

No additional details were immediately provided.