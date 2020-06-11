Good Samaritan pulls driver from wrecked SUV in Venice Beach

Police say a good Samaritan pulled an injured driver out of an SUV after it crashed into a message board and guard shack in Venice Beach early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. as the driver of the silver SUV was heading down Washington Boulevard toward the beach.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he somehow lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a message board at the entrance to the pier.

The vehicle and the message board then careened into a guard shack, leaving the front and driver’s side of the SUV crushed.

The driver, described as a man in his 20s or 30s, was helped out by a passerby, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Darryl Jacobs said.

“Somebody pulled him out of the vehicle … was able to render aid to him,” Jacobs said.

The driver was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation.