Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom is discussing the state’s plan to deal with the rising temperatures.

The governor is expected to discuss ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid and state actions to respond to the immediate emergency.

A Flex Alert was already issued for Wednesday as the heat wave developed in Southern California.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Monday for most of Southern California, including Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley, Orange County, San Bernardino County, the Santa Clarita Valley and many other communities.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees in Los Angeles and could reach 116 degrees in some inland areas, including Palm Springs, on Sunday and Monday.

