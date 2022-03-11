Gov. Newsom announces $50K rewards for unsolved murders in Pasadena, Ontario

Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping $50,000 rewards will lead to the arrests of the people responsible for two deadly 2021 shootings in Pasadena and Ontario.

On Friday, the governor’s office announced the rewards for last year’s shooting deaths of 18-year-old Jesus Sanchez and 13-year-old Iran Moreno.

Sanchez was shot and killed outside a home in Ontario on Oct. 23, 2021. Investigators say Sanchez was attending a Halloween party with a large group of people. Shots rang out during the party and several people were hit, including Sanchez who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives say they have exhausted all leads related to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting that killed Sanchez is urged to contact Ontario Police Detective Kyle Mena at 909-408-1769.

The governor also announced new rewards related to the killing of Iran Moreno.

Moreno was struck by a stray bullet inside his home on Raymond Avenue in Pasadena on Nov. 20, 2021. He was in his bedroom playing video games when gunfire erupted outside his home and a stray bullet pierced the home and hit him.

His father held him in his arms until an ambulance arrived on scene to take the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was only 13 years old.

Anyone with information about the shooting that killed Moreno is asked to contact Pasadena Police Lieutenant Keith Gomez at 626-744-4517

The city of Pasadena previously announced a $10,000 reward related to the killing of Moreno. An anonymous donor also contributed $5,000 to the reward, the Pasadena Police Department said.

California is offering $50,000 rewards each for information that leads to the arrests of the people responsible for the killings of Sanchez and Moreno.

A third reward was also announced related to the July 2021 murder of a 20-year-old man in Butte County.