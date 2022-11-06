Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith.

Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District.

In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith, a former state assemblywoman, by just 333 votes, in one of the closest Congressional races in the country.

“She’s got the right ideas,“ Gov. Newsom said. “She’s running against someone who is running away from her and that should say everything to the voters here, someone who doesn’t even want to debate Christy.”

The governor, also on the ballot this Tuesday, was joined by Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia and others to rally for Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

Opponents believe the proposition is not needed to protect abortion rights and that it will cost California taxpayers millions.

Newsom also said that he’s expecting bill poll numbers on election day.

“Now that we’ve made it easier to vote, safer to vote, I expect some record numbers next Tuesday. Your vote matters and don’t count anybody out,” he said and added that he’s taking nothing for granted.

The governor’s schedule has him in five cities over the next 24 hours.

KTLA reached out to Congressman Garcia for comment this afternoon but have so far not heard back.