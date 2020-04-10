Gov. Newsom to address California’s response to COVID-19 amid more than 20,000 cases and 552 deaths

As California remains under a stay-at-home order, the number of COVID-19 infections in California continues to rise while other states face a more rapid rate of spread.

That was the message Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered to the state’s residents Thursday. By Friday, the number of people who have tested positive statewide topped 20,0000 and 552 patients have died, according to the Los Angeles Times’ database, collecting data from health agencies.

The governor is expected to address the state’s response during a 12 p.m. news conference.

Amid holidays such as Easter and Passover, Newsom has joined other leaders in cautioning residents against breaking social distancing guidelines.

Federal health officials have credited stay-at-home orders in California and Washington with curbing the spread of the virus after reporting some of the earliest cases in the U.S.

Check back for updates to this developing story.