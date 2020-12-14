Newsom, Garcetti to visit L.A. County hospital where health workers will receive COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday afternoon will visit an L.A. County hospital where medical workers will receive some of the earliest doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA, his office announced.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti will also join the governor, city officials said.

Officials provided no further details about the visit, but a news conference will be held at around 12:15 p.m.

The state’s first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer, arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night.

That’s after the California-led Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which also includes Washington, Oregon and Nevada, confirmed the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine approved by the FDA for emergency use.

The initial shipment to California includes 327,600 doses, Newsom said. The vaccines were set to go to hospitals that can store the vaccine in ultra-low temperature freezers — about 94 degrees below zero.

Health care workers were expected to receive early doses through a number of hospitals including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, UCLA Health, Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. The state is slated to receive more doses of the vaccine later in December, then again in January.

Under guidelines by the California Department of Public Health, health workers and residents of long-term care facilities would receive priority.

