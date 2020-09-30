Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to help low-income immigrants with groceries

Workers restock items at Northgate Gonzalez Market on March 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have authorized California to give low-income immigrants $600 to buy groceries.

It’s unclear how much the bill would have cost.

Estimates range from the tens of millions of dollars to the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Newsom said he could not sign the bill because it would put too much pressure on the state’s budget.

Lawmakers had to cover an estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit this year caused by the economic downturn brought by the coronavirus.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, a Democrat from Los Angeles, authored the bill.