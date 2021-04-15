Governor, LAUSD plan strategies for post-pandemic education, including more days in class

Kindergartener Jesus Mendez has his temperature taken Tuesday morning at Heliotrope Avenue Elementary as administrators look on.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles school board considered a plan to extend the school year and approved a preschool expansion, while Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants the state’s 11,000 campuses to fully reopen by the fall with increased services to students — all steps aimed at making up for a year of distance learning.

The tentative proposal to extend the Los Angeles school year calls for adding six additional days for students and four additional training days for teachers. For the students, at least, the plan calls for mandatory attendance. The final schedules and details are still being worked out, with a board voted expected at a later meeting.

Board member Jackie Goldberg said she approved of more instruction in general but worried about student and staff fatigue. Board member Scott Schmerelson said parents contacting him overwhelmingly opposed extending the school year.

Chief of Schools David Baca said he’s also received those same calls and emails but that the district’s formal survey presented a more nuanced and balanced view among parents across the nation’s second-largest school system.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.