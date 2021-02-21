Newsom says there are problems with CA’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Latino and Black communities

Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged Sunday that state and local health officials have stumbled in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine equitably among Latino and Black communities in California.

Speaking at a mobile vaccination clinic in Inglewood, Newsom said the state needs to “do more and do better” to provide outreach and set up vaccine sites directly in the communities that have been hardest hit by the virus.

“We’re not doing enough. We need to do significantly more programs like this,” he said. “We’ve got to get people back to work. We’ve got to get people back into church. And we’ve got to get people back into school.”

Of the 7.3 million doses administered in California, 2.9% have gone to Black residents, 16% to Latinos, and 13% to Asian Americans, compared to 32.7% to white people, according to state data.

Today we visited Ramona Gardens in Boyle Heights where @fema set up a mobile vaccination site.



This is in a community disproportionately impacted by #COVID19, for some folks who may not have access to transportation or internet.



CA’s vaccine distribution will be made equitable. pic.twitter.com/hN5VcSyEZh — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) February 22, 2021