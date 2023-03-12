San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department vehicle seen in this undated file photo posted online by the department (SBSD).

A 34-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Sunday after stealing a backpack that contained GPS enabled headphones that led deputies to his location, authorities announced.

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department responded to the 5400 block of Wild Sage Place at around 8:40 a.m. on reports of a vehicle burglary.

During the investigation, deputies recovered video surveillance that captured the suspect, identified as Terrall Meisenheimer, breaking into the victim’s vehicle.

“The suspect stole the victim’s backpack, which contained miscellaneous items and headphones equipped with GPS tracking technology,” a sheriff’s department news release stated.

Using the GPS tracking, the victim was able to pinpoint the location of the headphones at a business parking lot on Mountain Avenue in Chino, where deputies found the 34-year-old suspect in possession of the stolen property.

Meisenheimer was arrested for vehicle burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.